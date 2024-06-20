Times Past Inn 1216 Towanda Avenue
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast By the Numbers
- #1 - 2 Eggs, Hash Browns, and Toast
Two eggs, hash browns, and toast$7.25
- #2
Two eggs, hash browns, choice of breakfast meat, and toast$9.25
- #3
Two eggs, hash browns, toast, small biscuit & gravy$9.75
- #3.5
Two eggs, hash browns, toast, large biscuit & gravy$11.25
- #4
N.Y. Strip 6oz with two eggs, hash browns, and toast$15.25
- #5
One egg, one slice toast, and coffee$5.39
- #6
Two eggs, choice of breakfast meat, 2 cakes or french toast$9.95
- #7
Two eggs, hash browns, corn beef hash, and toast$10.25
- #9
Two eggs, choice of breakfast meat, and toast$7.95
- #10
Two eggs, hash browns, country fried steak with gravy, and toast$11.25
Omelets
- Meat
Three eggs, choice of ham, sausage, or bacon, and cheese$9.25
- Perfect
Three eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, and cheese$10.75
- Mexican
Three eggs, peppers and onions, choice of nacho meat or chorizo$10.25
- Veggie
Three eggs, tomatoes, peppers, onions, and mushrooms$7.99
- Cheese
Three eggs and your choice of cheese$7.99
This and That
- Southern Chicken and Biscuts
Two biscuts with two breaded chicken breasts and a bowl of sausage gravy$11.50
- Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with onions, green peppers, scrambled eggs, cheddar jack cheese and meat of choice$9.75
- Biscuts and Sausage Gravy$3.99
- Famous TPI Skillet
American fries or hash browns, onions, peppers, and chice of meat or grilled veggies. Topped with melted cheese, eggs, and choice of toast$11.50
- #0 - Egg and Cheese$3.50
- #1 - Ham Egg and Cheese$5.50
- #2 - Sausage Egg and Cheese$5.50
- #3 - Bacon Egg and Cheese$5.50
Lunch Menu
Shared Plates
TPI Burgers
Chili/Soup
Hand Helds
Salads & Wraps
- Chicken Salad
5oz grilled or breaded chicken. Topped with tomatoes, cheese and onion$10.95
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
5oz grilled or breaded chicken. Topped with tomatoes, cheese and onion$11.25
- Chef Salad Large
Ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, onion, and cheese$10.95
- Chef Salad Small$8.95
- Taco Salad
Choice of Seasoned beef or grilled chicken, tomato, onion and cheese$11.50
- NY Strip Salad
Grilled 6oz steak sliced and served on top fresh chopped lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and choice of dressing$14.75